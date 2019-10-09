GALVESTON — Eva Leaundrea Huff was born on Aug. 19, 2019 to Elton Lee Huff Sr. and Marteisha Samuel. She passed away Friday, Sept. 28, 2019 in Galveston, Texas. Eva will be missed by her loving family, and her memory will live in the hearts of those who shared precious moments of her life.

The funeral services were held Saturday, Oct. 5 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston and it was officiated by Minister Verlena Bell, Eva's aunt. The Intermittent Services took place Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.

Eva was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Wille Lee Huff Sr, of Alton, Illinois; maternal grandparents Willie and Barbara Samuel; and a sister April Mock all of Melbourne, Florida.

Along with her parents, she is survived by two brothers Jayvion Worthy and Elton Lee Huff Jr. (twin brother); three sisters Kabba Durden, Assata Durden and Gizzelle Samuel; her paternal grandmother Mary Hickman-Brown of Georgia; and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins.