ALTON — Eva Smith, 94, born on July 28, 1924, in Gallatin County, Illinois, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 28, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center of Alton, Illinois.

Eva loved to dance, cook, play pinochle and drink Bud Light with friends. She frequented dances at the and the Eagles for as long as she could, until she was no longer able. She loved her view of the Mississippi River and living in Godfrey, Illinois.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Mabel Foss, three brothers, Cecil, Clyde and Alfred; her daughter, Carolyn Payne, and her husband, Hubert Smith. She is survived by her grandchildren Todd White and his wife, Sarah, of Poplar Grove, Illinois, and Renee Lafaire, as well as her great grandchildren Ashley Houin, Alex Ingram, Andreanna Lafaire and Evan, Joel, Lukas and Elisha White.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, at Gent Funeral Home, 2409 State St., Alton, Illinois, 62002.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Valhalla Cemetery Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

