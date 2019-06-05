EVALYN PYLE

JERSEYVILLE — Evalyn E Pyle, 91, went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2019 at 9:45 p.m. at her home surrounded by her family.

Born on May 23, 1928 in Carrollton, Illinois. She was the daughter of the late Hadyn Virgil Angle and Bessie Ruth (Bright) Angle.

She married Robert L Pyle on June 18, 1983, he survives.

Before retirement she was a Radiology Assistant at St Joseph's Hospital in Alton, Illinois. She loved teaching her children's Bible Study classes at Main Street Baptist church in Alton and First Baptist Church in Jerseyville, Illinois. She was choir director at Main St Baptist Church for many years and was a frequently requested soloist for area weddings, she was a participant twice in the Billy Graham crusade choir during the St Louis crusades.

In addition to her husband, she is survived and will be greatly missed by her son; Stephen (Rhonda) Cope, daughters; Martha (Raymond) Watt, Margarete (Robert) Beiser, grandchildren; Eric (Kristy) Cope, Monte (Mary) Cope, Elyse (Matt) Korwell, Elissa Cope, Paul (Kunal) Watt, Mark Watt, and Megan and Moriah Beiser, step grandchildren; Hunter, Jake, Ashley, Danielle, Lindsey, Cheyenne, Sarah, Luke, Robert, Walter, Joseph and Susan, 13 Great grandchildren, brother; Norman Dale (Margarete)Angle, sister in laws, Delores Angle, Betty, Sue, and Nancy, brother in law, Nelson Darrell, as well as other extended family and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Hadyn, David and Glen Angle.

Visitation will be Friday, June 7 from 4-8 p.m. at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Funeral will be Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m. at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Interment will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park. Pastor Ed Haun will be officiating.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse or to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.