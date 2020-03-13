Evalyn Smith (1931 - 2020)
Service Information
KRAVANYA FUNERAL HOME BUNKER HILL
875 S. Washington Street
Bunker Hill, IL
62014
(618)-585-3266
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Obituary
BUNKER HILL — Evalyn Rose Smith, 88, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at Jerseyville Manor, Jerseyville, Illinois, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 8:50 p.m.

She was born Aug. 20, 1931, in Illinois to George Lehman and Glenna (Bolton). She married James C.L. Smith. He preceded her in death on Aug. 4, 2009.

She was a homemaker. Evalyn was a member of the Berean Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sons, John (Deanna) Smith of Bunker Hill, and Jim Smith of Pensacola, Florida; grandchildren, Jimmy (Mary Jo) Smith of Florida, and Angie (Donnie) Custer of Brighton, Illinois; sibling, Everet (Joyce) Lehman of Bunker Hill; and sister-in-law, Maxine Lehman of Bunker Hill.

Evalyn was preceded in death by her parents and spouse; daughter-in-law, Linda Smith; grandchild, Rachel Smith; brother, Jack Lehman; and sister, Wilma Jean Pettus.

Friends may call on Sunday, March 15, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Funeral services are Sunday, March 15, at 1 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill.

Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to .

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
