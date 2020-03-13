BUNKER HILL — Evalyn Rose Smith, 88, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at Jerseyville Manor, Jerseyville, Illinois, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 8:50 p.m.

She was born Aug. 20, 1931, in Illinois to George Lehman and Glenna (Bolton). She married James C.L. Smith. He preceded her in death on Aug. 4, 2009.

She was a homemaker. Evalyn was a member of the Berean Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sons, John (Deanna) Smith of Bunker Hill, and Jim Smith of Pensacola, Florida; grandchildren, Jimmy (Mary Jo) Smith of Florida, and Angie (Donnie) Custer of Brighton, Illinois; sibling, Everet (Joyce) Lehman of Bunker Hill; and sister-in-law, Maxine Lehman of Bunker Hill.

Evalyn was preceded in death by her parents and spouse; daughter-in-law, Linda Smith; grandchild, Rachel Smith; brother, Jack Lehman; and sister, Wilma Jean Pettus.

Friends may call on Sunday, March 15, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Funeral services are Sunday, March 15, at 1 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill.

Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to .

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.