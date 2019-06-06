EVAN NELSON

GODFREY — While peacefully resting with his family by his side, Evan Dale Nelson, Sr., 87, of Godfrey, Illinois, opened his eyes to see his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 2:09 p.m., and was reunited with the love of his life, Lois.

Born on Nov. 20, 1931, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, the son of Pearl Henry Nelson and Ruth (Wilkerson) Inglett, both preceded him in death. He married Lois I. Milby in Mt. Vernon on June 29, 1951. She preceded him in death on Feb. 28, 2005.

Evan worked for over 20 years doing maintenance and custodial work for the City of Wood River, Illinois. He was a member of the Roxana Church of the Nazarene. He was known among his church family as the "church photographer", capturing special moments in history, such as dedications, ceremonies, weddings, celebrations and the annual blessing of the bikes. Evan also loved Christian music, apple turnovers and Jamocha shakes. He loved to spend time with his friends and family.

Evan is survived by his four children, Evan Dale Nelson, Jr and his wife Annette of Clinton, Missouri, their children, Dylan Nelson, Barton Nelson, Charla (Oscar) Heredia, Fleta (Chad) Lockwood and Thea Ryks, and their 5 grandchildren; Randy L. Nelson and his wife Jean Ann Snowbarger of Huntsville, Alabama, their daughter, Jennifer Dahlgren and their 2 grandchildren; Sandy Adair of Dix, her children, Joy (Jeff) Moore and Chris Adair, and their 3 grandchildren; and Kandice Hughes of Godfrey, her 7 children, Jeff (Winona) Hughes, David (Andrea) Hughes, Sam (Joanna) Hughes, Jill (Jeff) Dupy, Joe (Sarai) Hughes, Nick (Brittany) Hughes and Brittni (Justin) Vandygriff, and her 19 grandchildren; a sister, Inez Ramirez of Mt. Vernon; and 5 nieces/nephews.

Visitation will be on Saturday, June 8 from 9:45 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. at the Roxana Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Rodney Durr will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Roxana Church of the Nazarene Children's Department

