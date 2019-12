CENTENNIAL, COLORADO — Eve Allyn Pistorius, 64, passed away Dec. 17, 2019.

She is survived by her loving husband, Kurt, and her daughter, Amanda. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Smoky Hill United Methodist Church, 19491 E. Smoky Hill Road, Centennial.

Arrangements are being handled by Horan McConaty Family Chapel.