EVELYN CHINAULT

EAST ALTON — Evelyn Louise Chinault, 84, passed away peacefully at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her home.

Evelyn was born Sept. 26, 1934 in East Alton. She was a daughter of the late Vernon E. Crider and Viola (Helton) Crider Grant.

Evelyn married Harold I. Chinault in Granite City in 1983. He passed away in 2013.

Evelyn worked as a Nurse's Aide at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton retiring after many years.

Survivors include one daughter, Pauletta Cole of East Alton, Illinois; one son, Leonard Cole of East Alton; one daughter-in-law, Diana Meissenheimer of Odessa, Texas; three granddaughters; seven grandsons; eleven great-granddaughters, twelve great-grandsons; one sister, Nadine Lanham of Marion; one sister-in-law and long time friend, Nellie Grant Hellemeyer of Keokuk, Iowa.

Evelyn lived her retirement years to the fullest by enjoying being with family, neighborhood friends, taking family trips, fishing, playing on her tablet and the occasional visits to the local casinos.

Preceding her in death was a daughter, Deborah (Cole) Hall Gerding; one son, Robert Meissenheimer; one grandson, Eric Williams; six sisters, Mary Link, Alma Blackwood, Dorothy Clark, Mildred Skinner, Wilma Wollenweber and Essie Elmore; 5 brothers, Vernie, Floyd, Charles "Leonard"and James Crider, Oscar Grant.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 5 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River where services will follow at noon with Maggie Brooks officiating.

Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

Memorials may be given to the 5 A's Animal Shelter.

