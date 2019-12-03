DIAMONDHEAD — Evelyn Marie De Stefano, 75, of Diamondhead, Mississippi, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 in Diamondhead.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Roberta Huth. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Patrick De Stefano; two sons, Patrick Joseph De Stefano, Jr. (Debbie) and Michael De Stefano (Susan); two daughters, Pennie Wisnasky (Ron) and Cindy Retzer; 10 grandchildren, Ashley, Nicki, Ron, Corbin, Libbie, Cole, Deavon, Natalie, Marie and Caroline; and three great-grandchildren, Weston, Braddock and Theodore.

Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 6, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.

Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bay St. Louis. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of the arrangements.