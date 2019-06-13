EVELYN GABRIEL

GODFREY — Evelyn Mae Gabriel, 76, passed away at 6:16 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 6, 1943 in Alton, Ilinois, the daughter of George and Ethel (Dickson) Gerbig.

Evelyn married John Gabriel on Jan. 19, 1969 at the Zion Presbyterian Church in Fosterburg, Illinois. He survives.

She worked for many years as a Jury Clerk and retired from the United States Federal Court in 1993. She was a member of the Alton Women's Club and a supporter of the Alton Area Animal Aid Association (5A's).

In addition to her husband she is survived by a son, Gary Cooper of Godfrey, Ilinois; and one brother, Rob (Terri) Gerbig of Spendora, Texas.

She was preceded in death by a brother George Gerbig.

Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Alton Area Animal Aid Association.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com