1/1
Evelyn Harrison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROXANA — Evelyn E. Harrison, 93, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center, in Alton.

Born Dec. 2, 1926, in Holdfast, Saskatchewan, Canada, she was the daughter of Lester Otto and Victoria Ann (Cannon) Weber.

She married Orren J. Harrison Oct. 5, 1947, in Piggott, Arkansas. He preceded her in death.

Evelyn worked as a nurse's aide for Wood River Township Hospital, retiring in 1986. She was an avid member of the Wood River Eagles, and when she lived in Tombstone, Arizona, she was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Survivors include three sons, Keith Harrison, of Roxana, Randy Harrison, of Wood River, and Ray (Annie) Harrison, of Green Valley, Arizona; eight grandchildren, Devina, Tony, Amy, Joe, Chrissy, Matt, Emily and Danny; and four great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Gary Harrison; a grandson, David Harrison; and, her four brothers, Victor Weber Sr., Richard Weber, Raymond Weber and Kenneth Weber.

Cremation services, with burial at Wanda Cemetery, entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved