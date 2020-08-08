Evelyn Harrison

ROXANA — Evelyn E. Harrison, 93, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center, in Alton.

Born Dec. 2, 1926, in Holdfast, Saskatchewan, Canada, she was the daughter of Lester Otto and Victoria Ann (Cannon) Weber.

She married Orren J. Harrison Oct. 5, 1947, in Piggott, Arkansas. He preceded her in death.

Evelyn worked as a nurse's aide for Wood River Township Hospital, retiring in 1986. She was an avid member of the Wood River Eagles, and when she lived in Tombstone, Arizona, she was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Survivors include three sons, Keith Harrison, of Roxana, Randy Harrison, of Wood River, and Ray (Annie) Harrison, of Green Valley, Arizona; eight grandchildren, Devina, Tony, Amy, Joe, Chrissy, Matt, Emily and Danny; and four great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Gary Harrison; a grandson, David Harrison; and, her four brothers, Victor Weber Sr., Richard Weber, Raymond Weber and Kenneth Weber.

Cremation services, with burial at Wanda Cemetery, entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.