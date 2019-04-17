EVELYN HOWLAND

ALTON — Evelyn Louise (Spann) Howland passed peacefully on April 16, 2019 with her family by her side.

Evelyn was born on Jan. 15, 1928 to John Robert and Lola Ethel (Brewer) Spann in Hartford, Illinois. She was the youngest of nine children.

She married Charles Henry Howland on Jan. 3, 1947 in Wood River, Illinois who preceded her in death on Oct. 26. 2011.

She loved her large family, and very much enjoyed traveling, especially her trips to Colorado with daughter Marlene and her husband George. She would return and tell how beautiful the Mountains were; always encouraging others to go travel and enjoy life. In her later years there were numerous girl trips with all of her daughters to Tennessee, Colorado, and Branson Missouri making many wonderful memories. She loved movies especially the old ones like Henry Fonda in "On Golden Pond" and Jane Fonda in "The Doll Maker". She was a ravenous reader throughout her life and enjoyed Romance novels. She very much enjoyed a game of chance like quarter poker games with the family and Slot machines. She fancied herself as quite the lucky gambler.

She was a hard worker who sacrificed unconditionally for her family of nine children working 34 years of shift work at Olin Corporation. There were always meals prepared and the necessities of life met regardless of the demands on her time or sometimes scarce resources. Sunday meals together were a priority always with a fresh pie or cake to be enjoyed by all. Later in life she enjoyed eating out. One of her favorites was Red Lobster.

She will be lovingly missed and forever loved by those of us who survive, a sister in law Ruby Quiller of Mozier, nine children Charlene (Mike) Shaw of East Alton, Illinois, Marlene (George) Stanich of East Alton, Judy (Abe) King of Wood River, Marilyn Grizzle of South Roxana, Illinois, Connie (Ron) Stone of Granite City, Tom (Sheila) Howland of Bethalto, Illinois, Luanne Moody of Alton, Illinois Danny Howland of Alton and Michael Howland of Godfrey, Illinois.

Eighteen Grandchildren: Jasen Shaw, Kim Jamieson, Steve Stanich, Tony King, Heidi Hoskins, Donnie House, Christina Stone, Michael Stone, Melissa O'Connell, Chad Howland, Matt Moody, Miranda Stuller, Melanie Strebel, Drew Howland, Kayla Howland, Nicholas Howland, Ryan Howland and Dylan Howland.

Twenty five Great Grandchildren: Shelby, Lauren, Tyler, Brendan, Colton, Amber, Ashley, Alex, Carter, Eli, Luci, Connor, Jacob, Grace, Chloe, Vivian, Charlotte, Mary Frances, Tessa, Jax, Lydia, Henry, Peyton, Ava, Brynn and one Great Great Grandchild: Brian.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; Brothers Clyde, Russell, Harry, Leon, Chuck and Sisters Thelma, Mildred, and Margaret and two Grand children Jennifer Howland and Colin Howland.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 18 At Ellias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, 727 E. Bethalto Blvd. Bethalto, IL. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday April 19 at the Funeral home with burial following at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens with Pastor Charles West officiating.

The family would like to say a special Thank you to the Hospice workers who cared for our mother during the last weeks of her life; especially Becca.

