GOLDEN EAGLE — Evelyn M. Nolte, 94, of Golden Eagle, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hardin.

She was born May 12, 1926, in Golden Eagle, the daughter of the late Jacob J. and Caroline (Krause) Hagen. She married August R. Nolte on Nov. 23, 1946 at St. Mary Church in Brussels. He passed away Jan. 7, 2012. They spent 66 years together farming, working in the apple orchard, and making apple butter.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Brussels, the Brussels American Legion Auxiliary, and a Pinochle Club. Evie was a Home Health Aide for the Calhoun Health Department for 10 years. She was a life-long homemaker who loved to quilt and had made many during her life. Evie was an avid Cardinals fan.

Evie loved her family of four children, Sister Sharon Nolte CDP, Mrs. Karen (Bill) Franklin, the late Mr. Allen Nolte, and the late Mr. Larry J. (JoAnn) Nolte; four grandchildren, Chad, Jan, August and China; and six great-grandchildren, Grace, Kaden, Madalyn, Olivia, Emelia, and Tatum.

Her sons, Larry J. Nolte and Allen R. Nolte preceded her in death. Evie has one living sibling, Gerry (Robert) Cappel and one sister-in-law, Annie Hagen.

She had four brothers and three sisters who preceded her in death: Everette (Lucille) Hagen, Gertrude (Herbert) Behrens, Lucille Hagen, Zelor Hagen, Jacob (Maxine) Hagen, Curtis (Lois) Hagen, and Kenneth Hagen.

A private graveside service and burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery on Friday, June 5.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary School and Masses.