EDWARDSVILLE — Evelyn D. Schaake, age 85, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away after a short illness on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

She was born on Nov. 12, 1934, in Highland, Illinois, the daughter of Raymond and Virginia (Mugler) Sackett. Evelyn graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1952, and was forever a Tiger. Evelyn worked for the State of Illinois Unemployment Office for over 20 years, retiring in 1990. Prior to working full-time, she was a sales representative for Studio Girl cosmetics in the 1960s.

She married the love of her life, Donald L. Schaake, on Nov. 1, 1952, at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Edwardsville. Donald preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 2019.

She is survived by three sons, Kenneth L. Schaake and wife Beverly, David R. Schaake and wife Kathy, also Mark D. Schaake and wife Patti all of Edwardsville; six grandchildren, Kara Beyers, Brandon (Bree), Christopher (Melissa), Collin, Jake (Megan) and Kyle (Lydia) Schaake; six great-grandchildren, Bryce and Grace Beyers, Brody, Brinley, Drake, and Jaxon Schaake; a brother-in-law, Dell Ray Sackett; three nieces, Nancy Vetter-Staton, Connie (Joe) Hines, and Lanette (Phil) Boileau; and two nephews Richard Nicol, and Mike Sackett. Besides her parents and husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by two sisters-in-law Vera Nicol and Melody Sackett, and one brother-in-law Elwood Nicol.

Evelyn was a member of the Immanuel United Methodist Church in Edwardsville, Wood River, Illinois, Hoedowners Square Dance Club, Main Street Community Center, Glen Ed Pantry, and former member of the Edwardsville Junior Service.

Evelyn was avid in Bridge Clubs, and enjoyed High School sports, American Legion baseball, Cardinals baseball, Blues hockey, and spending time with family.

A visitation will be held at Immanuel U.M.C. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, at the church with Rev. Jackie Havis-Shear officiating.

Her body was donated to the Washington University School of Medicine according to her wishes. The family requests memorials to Immanuel U.M.C., Glen Ed Pantry or the Main Street Community Center.

