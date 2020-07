Or Copy this URL to Share

EAST ALTON — Evelyn Mae Stewart, 70, passed away July 16, 2020 at her residence. Survived by five daughters; several grandchildren; brother and sister. Private services will be conducted at Marks Mortuary in Wood River with burial in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.



