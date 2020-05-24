Evelyn Ward
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALTON — Evelyn "Evie" Theresa Ward, 88, of Alton passed away peacefully at Riverside Rehab and Healththcare in Alton, Illinois on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 8:34 p.m. She was born on October 30, 1931 at home in Godfrey, Illinois, the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Elizabeth (Manns) Wegener. She married Harold W. Ward on February 19, 1982. He preceded her in death on July 30, 1984. She is a graduate of Marquette Catholic High School. She worked and helped her parents with asparagus farming then worked as a cook at Grabner's Inc. She enjoyed fishing and was an avid bowler. She was a lector at St. Matthew's Catholic Church for many years. She also enjoyed helping others. She was kind to everyone. She is survived by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Margaret Klunk and Lorene (Richard) Melton, and one brother and sister-in-law, Joseph E. (Agnes) Wegener, and her special niece and goddaughter, Therese Macias, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. Besides her parents and late husband, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Donald Klunk, and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy (Francis) Nordyke, and Betty (Jack) Maher. Private arrangements and Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Burial will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Masses, to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, or to Madison County Catholic Charities. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Funeral Mass
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved