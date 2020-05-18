GODFREY — Evelyn Darline Worley, 90, died at 8:45 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 at San Gabriel Memory Care of Godfrey, Illinois. Born Nov. 13, 1929 in Montezuma, Illinois, she was the daughter of Roy Robert and Frieda F. (Gourley) Whited. On May 1, 1949 she married Duward Lee Worley in Alton, Illinois. He survives. Mrs. Worley worked as a secretary for Butch Chapel State Farm Insurance. Along with her husband; she is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, David D. and Diane Worley of Godfrey; five grandchildren, Holly Etchinson (Jon), Crystal Shelton (Scott), Douglas Bristow (Chrissy), Stephine Keenan (Nick), and Stacey Kennemer (Brody); nine great grandchildren, Jonas, Jaysa, Lucas, Gavin, Virginia, Delilah, Evelyn, Nora, and Abel; two "adopted in their hearts" granddaughters, Jennifer Schalk (Ryan) and Olivia Farmer; also surviving is a sister, Phyllis Beuttel (Robert) of Brighton, Illinois. Along with her parents; she was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Lee Bristow; an infant son, Douglas D. Worley; a brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Becky Whited; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gene and Dorothy Worley. Private services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey. A special thank you to the staff at San Gabriel Memory Care of Godfrey and Vitas Hospice. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 18 to May 19, 2020.