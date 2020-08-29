ITASCA, ILLINOIS — Everett Ellsworth Clark, of Itasca, Illinois, departed this life on the morning of August 25, 2020, at the age of 92.

Everett was born on August 5, 1928 in Alton, IL, where he and his sisters spent their formative years in the loving care of their mother, Helen Troy (née Leighty) Clark.

Everett was a proud member of the VFW, having served in the US Army during the Occupation of Japan following World War II. He was a member of Alton High School Class of 1946, and a graduate of Shurtleff College in Alton, where he met his wife of over 67 years, Doris Marilyn (née Heyen) Clark. Everett's heart and soul followed Doris only seven months after her passing, and two days after the 68th Anniversary of their marriage on August 23, 1952. Those many years of marriage saw the couple living together, first in Alton; then Park Forest; and finally, Itasca, Illinois.

Everett began his post-college work career with Union Tank Car Company, where he worked his way up from cleaning tanks to a job at the company's offices in Chicago. He also served as Director of Personnel at Hollymatic Corporation in Park Forest.

But his best and longest work memories were with Illinois Tool Works, where Everett was a true "Company Man" to say the least. Even after his retirement in 1997, he was always interested in ITW's continuing success.

Outside of work, Everett was the Pied Piper of no-handed bicycle riding, with neighborhood children (sometimes to their parents' chagrin) trying to follow suit behind Mr. Clark. He was a master tomato grower. And he was an even more "masterful" whistler, often attempting to whistle all instrumental parts of John Phillips Sousa's "Stars & Stripes Forever" at once. Aside from Sousa marches, Everett enjoyed other music, from Mariachi to Opera. Gilbert and Sullivan were a particular favorite. Perhaps fittingly, similar to the Modern Major General in the Pirates of Penzance, Everett instructed his children and grandchildren on all things "vegetable, animal and mineral."

He enjoyed pheasant hunting, usually accompanied by his Springer Spaniels. Yet Everett also taught the simple pleasures of a neighborhood walk, pausing to brush up against a pine tree to release the "delightful scent," and the joy of sleeping on a pallet under a south window to feel the "delightful breeze."

He was the loving husband of the late Doris, and father of Dr. Steven (Diane) Clark; Dr. Stanley (Margaret) Clark; and Sheila Clark Hanrahan, JD. Cherished grandfather of Kevin (Shelbi) Clark; Stephanie (Derick) Schumacher; Jennifer (Mason) Weibel; Matthias and Katharine Clark; and Brendan, Leighty and Brian Hanrahan; great-grandfather of Avery Clark and Gwenyth Schumacher; dear brother of the late Flo Jean (the late Donald) Flory; and the late Suzanne (Charles) Johnston; and brother-in-law of the late Helen (the late Dr. Lee) McNeel; the late Harold (Lynn) Heyen; and Maxine (Alex) Young. Fond uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews; fond neighbor and friend to many.

The family wishes to thank Lisa Boesen for her loving care this year. Thanks in part to her efforts, Ev was able to stay in his home, as he wished, until the very end.

Due to the current Covid crisis, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Everett's memory to: Illinois Conservation Foundation (online at ilconservation.org or by mail to ICF, #1 Natural Resources Way, Springfield, Illinois 62702); or to Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence, 901 Martha Street, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007.