Everett Harding

COTTAGE HILLS — Everett Daniel 'Danny' Harding, 50, passed away 5:08 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at his residence.

Born July 9, 1970 in Memphis, Tennessee, he was the son of Deonna Walker of Cottage Hills, Illinois, and the late Jerry Harding.

Danny had been a self-employed welder and contractor.

He was an avid artist, who enjoyed drawing; and loved his family.

Surviving in addition to his mother; are a sister, Ann Wright of Cottage Hills; uncle, Terry (Barb) Walker of Bethalto, Illinois; and niece, Haley Greeling.

Graveside services and burial will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28 in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Walter McCaslin will officiate.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.