Everett Harding
COTTAGE HILLS — Everett Daniel 'Danny' Harding, 50, passed away 5:08 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at his residence.

Born July 9, 1970 in Memphis, Tennessee, he was the son of Deonna Walker of Cottage Hills, Illinois, and the late Jerry Harding.

Danny had been a self-employed welder and contractor.

He was an avid artist, who enjoyed drawing; and loved his family.

Surviving in addition to his mother; are a sister, Ann Wright of Cottage Hills; uncle, Terry (Barb) Walker of Bethalto, Illinois; and niece, Haley Greeling.

Graveside services and burial will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28 in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Walter McCaslin will officiate.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
