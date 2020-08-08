Everett Martin

SOUTH ROXANA — Everett L. Martin Sr., 84, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Gateway Regional Hospital in Granite City.

He was born Sept. 4, 1935, in Madison, Illinois, the son of the late Matt and Hessel (Crowley) Martin.

He married the love of his life, Nona "Blanche" Huddleston, April 18, 1955, in Hernando, Mississippi, and she survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Patty Wamhoff (Kenny), of Wood River; two sons and daughters-in-law, John and Julie Martin, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Matt and Teri Martin, of Little Rock, Arkansas; daughter-in-law and her husband, Janice and John Stephenson, of Corning, Arkansas; eight grandchildren and their spouses; Jeremy and Bethany Martin, Melissa Scott and Brandon Smallman, Megan and John Edington, Emily Martin and Wade Fuqua, Josh and Meredith Martin, Katie Martin, Madison Wamhoff, Lindsay Wamhoff; twelve great grandchildren, Bailee, Hayden, Emma, Leo, Ava, Lucy, Eli, Annie Jo, Adlee, Nora, Sophie, Parker; and, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Everett was employed at Granite City Steel for over 40 years – two years prior to his retirement in 1994. The family attends Peace Church in Granite City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Everett Leo Martin Jr., and two brothers, Charles Martin and Ralph Martin.

In celebration of his life, service date and time are pending at this time. Burial will be at Wanda Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Free Will Baptist Missions.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.