ROXANA — Everett L. Martin, Sr., 84, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Gateway Regional Hospital in Granite City, Illinois.

He was born on Sept. 4, 1935, in Madison, Illinois, the son of the late Matt and Hessel (Crowley) Martin.

He married the love of his life, Nona "Blanche" Huddleston on April 18, 1955, in Hernando, Mississippi, and she survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Patty Wamhoff (Kenny) of Wood River, Illinois; two sons and a daughters-in-law, John and Julie Martin of Nashville, Tennessee, & Matt and Teri Martin of Little Rock, Arkansas; a daughter-in-law and her husband, Janice and John Stephenson of Corning, Arkansas; eight grandchildren and their spouses: Jeremy and Bethany Martin, Melissa Scott and Brandon Smallman, Megan and John Edington, Emily Martin and Wade Fuqua, Josh and Meredith Martin, Katie Martin, Madison Wamhoff, & Lindsay Wamhoff; 12 great-grandchildren, Bailee, Hayden, Emma, Leo, Ava, Lucy, Eli, Annie Jo, Adlee, Nora, Sophie, and Parker; along with many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Everett was employed at Granite City Steel for over 42 years prior to his retirement in 1994. The family attends Peace Church in Granite City.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a son, Everett Leo Martin, Jr.; also two brothers, Charles Martin and Ralph Martin.

In celebration of his life, private graveside services with burial will at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to Free Will Baptist Missions.

