WOODMAN — Everett (Bud) Giles McLean, Jr, 94, of Woodman, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Lancaster Care Center. Everett was born Feb. 6, 1926 in Elgin, Illinois.

After graduating from Elgin High School, his higher education included a B.A. from Lake Forest College in 1949 where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity, and an M.S. from Northern Illinois University in 1969 where he was instrumental in developing an outdoor education program for the Lorado Taft field campus. Everett served in the United States Army. During his career, he taught sciences at the Chicago Junior School in Elgin and later for Hadley Junior High in Glen Ellyn, retiring in 1986. As Director of Environmental Studies and Outdoor Education for Glen Ellyn Public Schools he developed and ran an extremely popular summer outdoor education program for the district.

While teaching, he also enjoyed working with his father at McLean's Bait and Tackle in Elgin, Illinois raising soft shell crabs and seining minnows to supply area fishermen and several exhibits at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, Illinois. A lover of the out-of-doors, hunting and fishing, Everett was passionate about preserving the environment and protecting wildlife. He regularly took extended camping and fossil hunting trips with his first wife, Nancy, and their three daughters to explore and fish the wild remote areas of the Midwest. When his grandchildren visited, they often went on long hikes at his farm, fishing trips, and enjoyed the traditional evening campfire. In later years, he resided part time in California with his second wife Carol.

There he would enjoy volunteering at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, competing internationally as a member of the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowling Club, and traveling the British Isle. Later he would retreat to his farm in Wisconsin during the summer for some quiet time. He regularly attended services and participated in Bible studies at The Marion Immanuel United Church of Christ in Woodman, Wisconsin.

Everett most recently enjoyed a Father's Day Zoom call from his daughters and nephew, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his first wife, Nancy Louise Collingbourne; their three daughters, Mary (Ben) Schmidtke, Julie (James) McPike of Alton, and Lorna J. Rosson; and his second wife's daughter, Rebecca (James) Carbone.

His granddaughters are Heidi Lalowski (Dr. John Gaskill), Andrea McPike, Katy McPike (Col. James) Burack, Sue McPike (Siguard) Utgaard, Audra Rosson, Lorna E. Rosson, Caitlyn Carbone (Justin) Dillon and Jessica Carbone.

His grandsons are Ben Schmidtke III (Victoria Griesdoorn), Andrew McPike, Dr. Jim (Jenette) McPike II and Dr. Christopher (Brittany) Rosson.

His great-grandchildren are Tristan Lalowski, Mary Lalowski, Johnny Gaskill, Jade Bayer, Forrest Bayer (great-great granddaughter Aiva Bayer), Audrey Bayer, Chloe Bayer, Isaac Bayer, Charlie Utgaard, Maggie Utgaard, Liam Burack, Finn Burack, Madalyn McPike, Angela McPike, Noelle McPike, Jenna Crowley, Charlotte Hays, Nolan Aarant, Jack Aarant, and Everett Rosson.

His nephews Rick (Lili Ann Agustin) Breytspraak, John Breytspraak, Bill (Misue Fujimoto) Breytspraak and nieces Mary (Jim) Valerio (children Juno and Maryann) and Ann Breytspraak visited him often when living in California.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lorna Elaine Lussenhof and Everett Giles McLean Sr; sister, Mary Lorna Breytspraak; younger brother, William Herbert McLean; grandson-in-law, Donn Lalowski; and second wife, Carol Price McLean of Santa Barbara, California.

The family plans to schedule a celebration of his life when gathering in person is possible.

Please make a donation to a charity of your choice or plant a tree in Everett's memory—Buckeyes were his favorite.