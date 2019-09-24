PETAL, MISSISSIPPI — Rev. Everett Leo Perkins, 95, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at his home in Petal, Mississippi.

Mr. Perkins was born Jan. 21, 1924 in Zalma, Missouri to the late August and Ethel Perkins. He served his country in WW II in the United States Army Air Corps. He worked for Shell Oil Co. before his calling to serve the Lord as a Baptist preacher in 1962. He pastored churches in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. Before moving to Mississippi he attended Gospel Light Baptist Church in Henderson, Kentucky.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Perkins was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Etta June Perkins, and two brothers, Cleo "Bub/Shorty" Perkins and Eugene Perkins.

Mr. Perkins is survived by two children, Kenneth Perkins and wife, Kathy of Waterloo, Illinois, and Karen Daniel of Petal; one sister, Louise LeClaire of Alton, Illinois; one brother, Gary Perkins of Venice, Florida; seven grandchildren, Zach Dant, Josh Perkins, Samantha Perkins, Stephen Dant, Lori Dant, Janie Givens and husband, Jeff, Jody Eblen; 10 great-grandchildren, Samantha Givens, Mason Givens, Tyler Dant, Alan Dant, Isaac Dant, Matthew Gerstemeier, Alexis Sweet, Austin Sweet, Ryleigh Perkins, Gabriel Sherrill; and 11 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Zach Dant, Bro. Alan Ramsey and Bro. Bob Helms officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Equality, Illinois.

