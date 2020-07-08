WHITE HALL — Everett Lee Shewmake, 76, of White Hall, Illinois, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born June 10, 1944, in Alton, Illinois, the son of Oscar C. and Cora I. (Varble) Shewmake. He married Brenda Wilfong on Sept. 19, 1964 and she survives.

In addition to his wife, Brenda; he is survived by his children, Allen Shewmake of White Hall, Belinda and Gary Shaw of Hardin, Illinois, Kevin (Tracy Smith) Shewmake of White Hall, and Mark Shewmake of White Hall; nine siblings and their spouses, Jack and Betsy Shewmake, Bob and Jody Shewmake, Evelyn Wright, Cora May Wiseman, Pauline and Ron McCann. Richard Shewmake, Brian Shewmake, Donald Shewmake and Margret, all of the Alton area; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He is proceeded in death by his parents; five siblings; and an infant son, Randy Lee Shewmake.

Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

