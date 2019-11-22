GOLDEN EAGLE — Everette F. Meyer, 85, passed away at 12:29 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at home in Golden Eagle, Illinois.

He was born on Sept. 13, 1934, the second of three sons, the son of Martin (Pep) and Marie (Seiferman) Meyer.

Everette was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brussels and a lifelong resident of Calhoun County and married Dorothy Behrens on May 6, 1972. She survives.

He retired as a Teamster truck driver from West Lake Quarry in St. Louis, Missouri after 36 years of service. He enjoyed drives, socializing with family and friends, car racing, and all things Ford.

Everette is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Behrens) Meyer of Golden Eagle; one daughter, Jeanne & Dennis Johnes; one granddaughter, Abigail Johnes, one brother and two sisters-in-law, Larry & Susan Meyer, and Barb Meyer; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Leland Meyer.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels, Illinois .

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brussels with Fr. Don Roberts celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Brussels.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery or St. Mary's School.

