Evert Lehman
BUNKER HILL — Evert W. Lehman, 85, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at Cedarhurst in Edwardsville, Illinois, on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at 12:26 p.m.

He was born Sept. 16, 1935, in Hartford, Illinois, to George Lehman and Glena (Bolton) Lehman.

He married Joyce K. (Pennington).

He was a veteran in the US Air Force and the Air Guard. Evert was a retired trust officer for the Bank of Alton.

Evert was a member of the Woodburn Bible Church in Woodburn, Illinois .

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Lehman of Bunker Hill; two daughters, Debbie (Rick) Malec of Roswell, Georgia, and Brenda Lehman of Durham, North Carolina; Son, Dennis (Darlene) Lehman of Edwardsville, Illinois; Sister-in-law, Maxine Lehman of Bunker Hill; Four Grandchildren, Cyra Malec, Darcy Malec, Mark (Becky) Beshears, and Melissa Beshears; Three Great-Grandchildren, Logan Beshears, Luke Beshears, and Anna Beshears.

Evert was preceded in death by his Parents; Two Sisters, Evalyn Smith and Wilma Jean Pettus; And Brother, Jack Lehman.

Public Gravesite Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Bunker Hill Cemetery. Pastor Leroy Fahrenstock will officiate.

Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Woodburn Bible Church. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
KRAVANYA FUNERAL HOME - BUNKER HILL
875 S. Washington Street
Bunker Hill, IL 62014
618-585-3266
