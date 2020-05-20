ALTON — Carolynne Michelle Huntley- Faulkner, age 50, departed this life Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Barnes Hospital surrounded by family. Carolynne aka Lil Mama was born to the late Charles and Edna Huntley in Chicago Illinois. Carolynne was educated and raised in Chicago where she graduated from Tilden High School and later went to further her education at Alvaritas Cosmetology School. Carolynne loved doing hair and cooking soul food meals. Carolynne was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Edna (Caldwell) Huntley; her sister, Crystal; and Brother, Willie C Jones. She is survived by her pride and joy, Jerheart (Jami) Huntley; and granddaughter, Amira; she had motherly love for her Bonus daughter, LaToya; her loving brother, Charles (April) Huntley; and her sisters, Carla (James) Thomas, and Michelle Crawford; and BFF Sonija Franklin; her nieces and nephews, who she affectionately loved, Dwighteasha, Chasitty, Carolynne, Malik,Derick,Lamount, Memoree, Kiyah, Kamdyn, Maliyah and Caihir; she also leaves behind special cousins and confidantes, Dilbert, Mary, and Shelly along with her favorite little cousin Micheal Jr.; she too leaves her love for her Special Partner, Cass Havis and a forever friend, Dustin. Private Burial and services Upper Alton Cemetery. Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois. ￼



