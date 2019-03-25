FAYE FILER

WOOD RIVER — Faye Filer, 75, passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on Feb. 21, 1944, in Venice, Illinois, the daughter of the late Adam and Bertha (Seats) Beyer. She married Jerry Filer and he preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2017.

Survivors include four daughters: Barbie Tonsor and her husband: David of Wood River, Illinois, Jerri Filer of Pueblo, Colorado, Morgan Sutterer and her husband: Terry of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Dawn Graham and her fiancé: Josh Weber of Wood River, four sons: Clint Filer of Marble Hill, Missouri, Mike and Lisa Filer of Florissant, Missouri, Jimmy Graham and his wife: Michelle of Hardin, Shawn Graham and his fiancé: Amy Portwood of Edwardsville, Illinois, twenty three grandchildren, twenty five great grandchildren, one sister: Mary Metgzer of Caseyville, Illinois, one brother: Don Beyer and his wife: Marilyn of Navarre, Florida, many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends all whom loved her.

Faye was formerly employed as a server at the Pancake Ranch in Wood River. Faye and her husband enjoyed antiques where they worked in leather works and jewelry. She enjoyed bowling, was an avid sports fan, and was an excellent cook.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by twins: Kellie and Calley, a son: Bobby Graham, six sisters, and one brother.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 3 p.m. until time of services at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 28 at Bollinger County Memorial Park in Marble Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Autism Speaks and will be accepted at the funeral home.