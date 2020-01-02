Florence Mihalich (1929 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Paynic Home for Funerals
Rosewood Heights, IL
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Paynic Home for Funerals
Rosewood Heights, IL
Obituary
ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Florence A. Mihalich, 90, of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born Aug. 27, 1929 in Pekin, Illinois, to Ray and Amy (Albright) Bledsoe. She married Steve Mihalich Feb. 11, 1949.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Steve Mihalich of Rosewood Heights; four children and their spouses, Cathy (Ed) Harvey of Alton, Illinois, Steven J. Mihalich of Creve Coeur, Missouri, Tammy (Chris) Chapman of St. Charles, Missouri and Scott (Michelle) Mihalich of Bethalto, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Michelle (Chris) Rudolph, Stefani (Tyler) Donaldson, Jason (Diane) Crider, Zachary Chapman, Olivia (Giovanni) Falco, Nathan Chapman, Brandon Mihalich and Brittney Mihalich; five great grandchildren, Raygan Crider, Kennedy Crider, Alex Rudolph, Bryan Jubelt and Andrew Jubelt; sister, Wilda James of HI; one sister-in-law; and, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights.

Memorials can be made to the Rosewood Heights Community Church in Rosewood Heights.

Published in The Telegraph from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
