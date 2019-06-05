PRATER

WOOD RIVER — Florence Prater, 89, passed away at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

Born Dec. 14, 1929 in Marble Hill, Missouri, she was a daughter of Raymond O. and Mary (Kowaski) Brown.

She retired as a foreman from the decorating and packing departments of Owens-Illinois Glass. She later was a cashier at Dollar General, where she was known to many area shoppers. She also owned and operated Florence's Ceramics. She enjoyed playing cards and going to yard sales.

Survivors include a son, Raymond (Pam) Laird of Alton, Ilinois; her longtime companion, Mike Carmody of East Alton, Illinois; two grandchildren Jason (Tina) Laird of Martinton, Illinois and Jessica (Scott) Smith of Wood River; great grandchildren Chase Smith, Cameron Smith, Tatum (Satinderpal) Singh, and Sophie Bartoszkiewicz; a great-great grandchild, Jaspreet Singh; and her nephew and his wife, who was her primary caregiver, Richard and Jenny Brown of Bethalto, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Raymond Brown; and lifelong friend Roy Ursch.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 7 at Paynic Home for Funerals. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com