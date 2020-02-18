ALTON — Florence Ann Schmidt, 91, died at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at her home.

Born Nov. 16, 1928 in Drake, Missouri, she was the daughter of William and Katherine (Reithermeyer) Schroeder. She was a homemaker and a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Alton, Illinois. She married Harold W. Schmidt on Aug. 1, 1948. He preceded her in death on Oct. 11, 2008.

Surviving is a daughter, Margaret Schmidt of Alton; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by two brothers, Louis and Virgil Schroeder; and six sisters, Sophia Ebker, Nora Pruessner, Ella Gossett, Rose Pruessner, Opal Brown and Ruth Northway.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Randy Fischer will officiate.

Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Messiah Lutheran Church in Alton.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.