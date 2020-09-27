Florence Wilken

1/1
ST. CHARLES — Florence Mae (Wilson) Wilken, 89, passed from this life on Aug. 13, 2020. She is now in the arms of Jesus because of the grace and mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ.

She was born on June 29, 1931, in Murphysboro, Illinois, the daughter of Herbert and Selma (Erdmann) Wilson. Soon after, her family moved to Alton where she graduated from Alton High School in 1949. She attended Valparaiso University before marrying Harold W. Wilken on April 19, 1952. They were married 57 years until Harold went to his heavenly home in 2009.

After college, Florence worked as a bookkeeper, but when her daughters, Susan and Diane, were born, she devoted herself to her family as a housewife and mother. Later she was the organist at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alton and after transferring to Chapel of the Cross Lutheran Church in St. Louis, she served the Lord as a part-time organist and accompanist. In 1996, Florence and Harold moved to St. Charles, Missouri to be near their daughter, Diane. In St. Charles, Florence and Harold were very active at Zion Lutheran Church.

Florence was always very involved in her daughters' activities. Florence and Harold enjoyed their friends through several card clubs and many church activities. Music was an important part of the Wilken family. Her daughters have great memories of involvement in band, choir, musicals and piano as well as a love for music in general. Family vacations were another time special memories were made. They also enjoyed traveling with their friends to Branson and the Ozark's and traveling to Europe and Alaska.

Florence was the beloved daughter of Herbert and Selma (Erdmann) Wilson; devoted mother to Susan (David) Ferguson and Diane (the late Charles) Swanson; cherished grandmother to Joshua (Candace) Ferguson, Kathryn (Joel) Haywood, Jonathan (Natalie) Ferguson, Michael (Katie) Swanson, and Danielle (Devron) Martin; treasured great-grandmother to Arianna, Lilly, Micah, Charli Ann, Clay and Briana. Florence was also preceded in death by her brother, James Wilson, and sister, Margaret McBride.

Florence was buried at Valhalla Memorial Park, in Godfrey. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association or Zion Lutheran Church in St Charles, Mo.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
