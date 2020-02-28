MCDONOUGH — Mrs. Flossie Mae Pollard, age 89 of McDonough, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. Mrs. Pollard married the late James Pollard on January 28, 1951. She was born in Pleasant Hill, IL to the late Samuel & Louie Izora McCrary. Mrs. Pollard enjoyed living life to the fullest, She was well traveled having visited many of the US states, and the countries of Switzerland, Germany, Africa, Iceland and the Holy Land. She was an excellent cook and baker being most famous for her pies with homemade crust. She had a beautiful vegetable garden each year and canned much most of what came out of it. Mrs. Pollard is survived by her daughter, Karen (William) Mayo of McDonough; grandchildren: Hal Hutcheson, Broc Hutcheson, and Scottie Mayo. She is predeceased by her son, Leland J. Pollard of Wood River, IL; grandchildren: Jennifer Schoen, Jason Pollard, Jayme Law, and Cortney Pollard; and fourteen beloved great grandchildren. Mrs. Pollard is the last of her surviving siblings: Paul McCrary, Lewis McCrary, Mary Mallicoat, Elsie Royston, and Glen McCrary. Mrs. Pollard is most remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved the Lord and you would find her in church every time the doors were opened. There wasn't anything she wouldn't do for those she loved and she will be forever remembered with much love and admiration.