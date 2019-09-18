HIGHLAND — Floyd Franklin Bone, age 78 of Highland, Illinois, formerly of South Greenville, passed away at 2:14 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville, Illinois with Rev. Dr. Ward Sussenbach officiating. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Memorials may be made to the Donor's choice. Burial will follow in Duncan Cemetery with Full Military Honors by the V.F.W. Post 5694 of Highland.

Floyd Franklin Bone, the son of William Forman Bone and Laura Mae Wilhelm Bone, was born on Sept. 29, 1940 in Stoleytown in Clinton County near Keyesport, Illinois. Floyd grew up in St. Louis, Missouri and Mulberry Grove, attending the Mulberry Grove Elementary and High School and graduated from Roosevelt High School in St. Louis in 1959.

Floyd answered his country's call by joining the United States Marine Corps on Oct. 30, 1959 in Kansas City, Missouri. and rose to the rank of E-7 serving overseas in Vietnam in Supply-Procurement and Intelligence and Supply Clerk. Floyd was honorably discharged on Jan. 29, 1982 at Campden, California. Floyd received medals including the Republic of Vietnam Meritorius Unit with Cross of Gallentry with Palm and Frame, Presidential Unit Citation, Good Conduct Medal with 6 stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, the Vietnam Service Medal with 2 stars and Letter of Appreciation. Floyd moved his family to Highland, Illinois and worked for the Veteran's Administration until 2003.

Floyd and Judith Kay DeuFriend were united in marriage on Feb. 17, 1961 in Bristow, California and have enjoyed over 58 years together. Judith survives, as do their three sons, Floyd Franklin "Jay" (Jenifer) Bone Jr. of Highland, Bryan Keith (Rosie) Bone of Godfrey and Daniel Wayne (Tracy) Bone of Belleville, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Floyd is the last of his generation, being predeceased by his parents and siblings including Darrell Bone, Zack Aria Bone who died in service, Alten Bone, Carl Bone, Tommy Leroy Bone in infancy, Esther Mathis and Arelia Bone Hobbs Ackman.

Floyd was a member of the V.F.W. Post 5694 of Highland.