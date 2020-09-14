Floyd Darr

SHIPMAN — Floyd Eugene Darr, 85, of Shipman, Illinois, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born on Sept. 16, 1934 in Greene County, to the late Francis and Ethel (Winters) Darr.

Floyd married Sylvia Carroll on Oct. 24, 1953 at Bethel Baptist Church in Jerseyville, Illinois. She survives.

He worked for Olin before retiring in 1999. Floyd was also a farmer and a 3rd degree Mason.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; two daughters, Karen (Jim) Lucker and Kris (Jim) Althoff; two sons, Kevin (Martha) Darr and Kent (Cheryl) Darr; eight grandchildren, Cory (Mandy) Darr, Carrie Gill, Craig (Brittany) Darr, Josh Lucker, Andy (Amber Robins) Lucker, Matthew (Bianca) Darr, Emily Althoff, and Rebecca Althoff; seven great-grandchildren, Ellery, Madison, Parker, Addilyn, Tucker, Dean, and Misha; sister-in-law, Gail Darr.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Ethel; son, Kurt Darr; and brother, Francis Darr Jr.

Private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Burial will be in Shipman Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to American Stroke Association.

Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.