1/1
Floyd Darr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHIPMAN — Floyd Eugene Darr, 85, of Shipman, Illinois, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born on Sept. 16, 1934 in Greene County, to the late Francis and Ethel (Winters) Darr.

Floyd married Sylvia Carroll on Oct. 24, 1953 at Bethel Baptist Church in Jerseyville, Illinois. She survives.

He worked for Olin before retiring in 1999. Floyd was also a farmer and a 3rd degree Mason.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; two daughters, Karen (Jim) Lucker and Kris (Jim) Althoff; two sons, Kevin (Martha) Darr and Kent (Cheryl) Darr; eight grandchildren, Cory (Mandy) Darr, Carrie Gill, Craig (Brittany) Darr, Josh Lucker, Andy (Amber Robins) Lucker, Matthew (Bianca) Darr, Emily Althoff, and Rebecca Althoff; seven great-grandchildren, Ellery, Madison, Parker, Addilyn, Tucker, Dean, and Misha; sister-in-law, Gail Darr.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Ethel; son, Kurt Darr; and brother, Francis Darr Jr.

Private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Burial will be in Shipman Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to American Stroke Association.

Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Family Funeral Home - Shipman
565 W. Railroad St.
Shipman, IL 62685
618-372-3712
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved