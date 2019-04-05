FLOYD FESSLER

BETHALTO — Floyd E. Fessler, Sr., 91, passed away at 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at his residence. He was born on Aug. 23, 1927, in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Edward William and Hallie Schree (Butler) Fessler. He married the former Shirley Olden in 1948 in Alton and they later divorced. He then married Elizabeth Irene File and she preceded him in death on April 9, 2001.

Survivors include two daughters and sons in law: Linda and Dennis Wieneke of Fairmont City, Illinois, Cherie and Frank Rogg, Jr. of Godfrey, Illinois, one son and daughter in law: Floyd and Jean Fessler, Jr. of Bethalto, Illinois, three grandchildren: Julie Phillips of Wood River, Illinois, Katie Newton and her husband Matt of Wood River, Sarah Daniels and her husband Nick of Bethalto, ten great grandchildren, and many other extended family and friends.

Floyd was employed for over thirty years as a metallurgical chemist at Laclede Steel. A United States Seabee veteran, Floyd had a distinguished military career where he served in World War II from 1943 to 1946 where he built airfields in China and Guam and was active in the reserves for sixteen years. Floyd was the past commander of the Alton VFW Post 1308. He was a member of the Alton Eagles Aerie #254, the East Alton American Legion Post 794, and the Alton Moose Lodge #951.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a step son: Charles File and two sisters: Earline Helmers and Helen Berrong.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 8 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV will officiate. Burial will follow at Woods Cemetery in rural Woodburn with full military rites by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.

Memorials are suggested to Marquette High School and will be accepted at the funeral home.

