GOLDEN EAGLE — Floyd L. Kirn, 93, of Golden Eagle, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor.

Floyd was born on March 16, 1926 to Carl Louis Kirn Sr. and Mary Rose "Mayme" (Kary) Kirn in Golden Eagle. He attended Point Pleasant grade school and Brussels Community High School.

Floyd Joined the US Army at the age of 18 in 1944. He originally was a Tech 5 with the 429th Field Artillery of the 4th Army. He spent much of his Army life of two years during WWII as an airplane mechanic on pilot-training aircraft at camps in Oklahoma and Texas.

After the war, Floyd returned to Golden Eagle, and worked for two years as a state fruit inspector traveling the entire state of Illinois. Floyd married Leola (Kinder) Kirn on November 13, 1948 and they spent nearly 70 years together until her death on March 17, 2018.

Floyd worked as a Wood River laborer, St. Louis concrete finisher, McDonnell-Douglas mechanic, and settled on Carpentry as a profession.

He helped organize the first Calhoun County Carpenter's Union affiliate, L.U. #2124. Floyd belonged to the St. Louis United Brotherhood of Carpenter's Local #73, which is now Local #92, joining in 1954. He worked his way up to Superintendent for Royal Construction Company in St. Louis and built many residential subdivisions in the St. Louis area such as Indian Meadows, Fernwood, Fox Creek, Royal Acres, Heather Heights, and homes in Lake St. Louis. He retired from the carpenter's union in 1992 after 38 years.

Floyd was very proud of hiring many Calhoun County men as carpenters and laborers to work in St. Louis, and he worked to get he carpenter's membership to local #73.

Floyd and Leola loved to raise apples and peaches, and did so for many years. Together they traveled to all 50 states and Europe.

He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 685 in Brussels, Illinois, and helped dig the basement and fabricate the roofing trusses for the building working many projects there over the years.

He belonged to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brussels.

Floyd is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Jean) Kirn; grangdaughter, Nicole Kirn; and grandson, Thomas Kirn; former daughter-in-law, Mary Kay (Jim) Hughart; brother, Jack (JoAnne) Kirn; sisters, Patricia (Marvin) Bruce and Darlene Logan; sister-in-law, Ida Mae Kinder; also many nieces and nephews.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Leola; son, Robert F. Kirn; three brothers, Carl Kirn Jr., Fred W. Kirn, and Robert L. Kirn; and one sister, Marjorie Kirn.

Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan 10, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brussels.

Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery with full military rites.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery or the Brussels American Legion Post 685.

Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.