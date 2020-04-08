SHIPMAN — Floyd Dale Paul, 98, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home in Shipman, Illinois.

Born Aug. 10, 1921 in Fosterburg, Illinois, he was a son of Herbert B. and Emma (Voumard) Paul.

He entered the U.S. Army Feb. 2, 1945 and served as a tech sergeant during World War II until his discharge on July 30, 1946.

Floyd worked as an all-around machinist for Standard Oil, Olin Corp., Lenhardt Tool and Die, and Laclede Steel.

He married Pearl E. Bailey, and of this union were born five children, Gerald W. (Joy) Paul, and Robert E. "Bob" Paul, who preceded him in death; Steven K. (Bette) Paul, Mark E. (Judy) Paul, and Karen E. (David) Hickerson survive.

He later married Marcella J. (Mason) Bierbaum.

In addition to four children, he is survived by grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister, Lois Bailey of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; a step daughter-in-law, Rosalie Bierbaum; a step-grandson, Greg; many other extended family members; and Floyd's close friend Lonnie Saffell.

Along with his wife Marcella, he was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert; a sister, Erma Bernhard; two brothers, Harold and Maurice Paul; and three stepsons, Glen Wayne, David, and Donnie Bierbaum.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial, officiated by Rev. Cliff Woodman, was held Wednesday, Apr. 8 at Shipman Cemetery, with music by Jake Rotermund and military honors by the Alton VFW Post #1308 Ritual Team.

Memorials may be given to a .

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.