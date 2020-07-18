EAST ALTON —Frances Maxine Cloninger-Nichols, 90, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Scott County (near Winchester) on March 12, 1930, she was the daughter of John Sidney and Lula Helena (Boes) Cloninger.

Frances was employed as a machinist for the Olin Corporation for over 27 years before retiring in 1981. She had been a member of the Westerner Club, enjoyed gardening and loved her dogs.

Surviving are two brothers, Edward (Wreatha) Cloninger of Wood River, Illinois, and Donald Cloninger of Brighton, Illinois;three sisters, Joyce (Myron) King of Liberty, Missouri, Marsha (John) Meyers of Jacksonville, Illinois, and Diane (Jay) Abbott in Delaware; also several niece, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jim and Robert Cloninger; and four sisters, Carolyn Wild, Charlotte Anders, Barbara Ervin and Marilyn Hayes.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 22, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Richard Newcom will officiate.

Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice.