ALTON — Frances Ethel (Talley) Westfall Crumley, 87, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in Saint Louis, Missouri, following a hard fought battle with COVID-19.

She was born in Jersey County, Illinois, on Jan. 25, 1933 and was the last surviving of 11 children born to the late George L. and Gertrude E. (Parker) Talley.

She married Jasper Allen Westfall Jr. on Aug. 1, 1949 and together they made their home in Alton, Illinois, raising their family, and shared in 24 years of marriage, prior to his death on Aug. 31, 1973.

Frances later married Bobby Lee Crumley on Jan. 5, 1974 and their 34 years of marriage was blessed with many wonderful memories with one another and their families, prior to his death on July 23, 2008.

Frances was employed as a Packer at Olin Corp in East Alton for many years, prior to her retirement in 1995.

She enjoyed dancing in her younger years as well as camping and gardening. In addition, she enjoyed canning and was an exceptional cook.

Frances lived a full and blessed life, however, it was not short of its sorrows along the way, with the loss of her husbands and two children.

Frances loved her family, was devout and strong in faith, and was an active member of LifechurchX (formerly Charity Christian Center) in Jerseyville, Illinois.

She was an amazing mother, grandmother and friend.

She always projected a positive outlook, no matter what life threw her way, and possessed a warm and welcoming smile.

She impacted so many people with her genuine love and compassion for those she encountered; and she will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known her.

Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Jeanne and Dennis Lacy of Jerseyville and Sandra and Ahmed Maragha of Plainfield, Illinois; two sons and daughters-in-law, Allen and Beth Westfall of Alton and George Terry and Julie Westfall of Godfrey, Illinois; a step-daughter, Linda Crumley of Cottage Hills, Illinois; 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Gertrude Talley; her husbands, Jasper Allen Westfall Jr. and Bobby Lee Crumley; a son, Harry Jasper Westfall; a daughter and son-in-law, Peggy Ann and Joseph Allen Rittenhouse; two brothers, George Talley and Charles Talley; as well as eight sisters, Vivian Akers, Marvell Brooks, Armeda Dunham, Wilma Griffin, Lola Mae Dunham, Deloris Stone, Ileane Moore and Beatrice Ebker.

Private funeral services will be held at LifechurchX in Jerseyville with Rev. Wilbur Cain officiating.

Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.