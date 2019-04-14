FRANCES DOUGHERTY

JERSEYVILLE — Frances I. Dougherty, 79, died at 10:30 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., after a brief illness.

She was born in Utah, on Feb. 17, 1940, and was the daughter of the late John and Alice (Peed) McCue.

Frances was raised in a military family, and grew up throughout the United States wherever her father was stationed. It was while living in Texas, that she met Patrick L. Dougherty of Jerseyville, who was also stationed in Texas serving with the United States Air Force. The two married on January 16, 1960 in El Paso, Texas, and together their lives were blessed with five children. Frances and Patrick shared 33 years together before his death on November 30, 1993.

Her life has always been that of servitude and love for her family. She was a stay at home Mom for all of her children, and when her youngest son Andy was born, she began sharing her love for children with others. She began a day care in her own home, providing many families with a safe, loving and creative environment spanning a period of nearly 35 years.

She was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, and her grandchildren were the center of her life. She considered herself to be the "Uber" Grandma, transporting her grandchildren to and from different activities, and kept up with all current technology, allowing her to continue to communicate with them.

Her generous heart also was evident in her desire to become the unofficial shelter for any stray animal in the East Prairie Street neighborhood. She provided food and shelter for any animal that needed a place to stay, once again proving her kindness knew no boundaries.

Surviving are her five children and their spouses, Mark and Vonda Dougherty of Roxana, Tim and Carol Dougherty of Kane, Tracy and Mark Strebel of Chillicothe, Lisa and Scott Youngblood of Jerseyville, and Andy and Denise Dougherty of Olathe, Ks.; 15 Grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Patrick, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Mason Dougherty, a great granddaughter, Mya Kay Dougherty; and her only sister, Luanne Martin.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Martin Smith officiating.

She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to either the St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic Schools in Jerseyville, or to Isaac's Rays of Hope.

