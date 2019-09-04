ALTON — Frances Jean Hartley, 85, passed away at 5:09 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born March 8, 1934 in Sioux City, Iowa, she was the daughter of John D. and Frances M. (Taner) McCarthy. Fran resided in Springfield, Illinois with her father and step-mother, Katherine "Kate" Beuchert McCarthy, then in South Roxana for many years before most recently residing at Integrity Healthcare of Alton, Illinois.

She was a very loving, caring and inspiring individual. She retired from the Madison County Probation Office. Fran was artfully talented, loved horses, her family and friends, and church. She will be remembered for her infectious laughter.

Surviving are her husband, John Hartley; three children, David (Deb) Burns, Mari Beth Burns Crayne, Luke (Debbie) Sykes; sister, Carol (Phil) Peterson; 18 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; children John Burns, Cathy Burns Shanks, Matthew Burns and Seth Sykes; and brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Jean McCarthy.

Private memorial services will be held at the First Christian Church in Wood River, Illinois. Walter McCaslin will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or First Christian Church in Wood River.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.