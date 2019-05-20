FRANCES HORNSEY

GODFREY — Frances Elizabeth "Betty" (Roberts) Hornsey, age 90, passed away on May 18, 2019 at San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey, Illinois after a lengthy illness.

She was born on June 11, 1928 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Alton, Illinois, the only child of Dr Dewey and Thelma (Seitz) Roberts.

Betty married George W. Hornsey, Jr. on Aug. 27, 1946 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Alton. They were married by Monsignor Hornsey and Father C.C. McHale who served with her father in the South Pacific in WWII. After 51 years of marriage he preceded her in death on Aug. 21, 1997.

She received a Gold Alpha from Alton Senior High School in June 1946 and was very active with her high school reunion committee. Betty was very active in her children's lives, serving as a Girl Scout Leader, Cub Scout Den Mother and room mother. She was active at the Oasis Senior Center at Alton Square and Senior Citizens. Betty was a longtime member of St. Mary's Church in Alton and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Betty is survived by her children Georgia Elizabeth (James) Voils of Godfrey, Theresa Marie (David) Henkhaus of Godfrey, Deborah Anne (Scott) Lorch of Alton, James William (Connie) Hornsey of Quincy, Illinois, Richard Andrew (Cindy) Hornsey of Alton, George Daniel Hornsey of Alton, Frederick Walter Sr (Sheila) Hornsey of Alton, Charles Dewey (Michele) Hornsey of Baldwinsville, New York, Ronald Anthony (Corinne) Hornsey of Libertyville, Illinois; and 32 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by an infant grandson Caleb Hornsey and an infant great granddaughter, Cora Dahlgren.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 23 from 4-7 p.m. at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m. followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.

Memorials are suggested to The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or for Parkinson's Disease.

The family would like to give special thanks to San Gabriel Memory Care Staff in Godfrey and to the St. Anthony's OSF Hospice Staff for the care and family guidance, especially R.N. Jodi. Online condolences can be found at www.staten-fine.com