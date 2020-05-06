ALTON — Frances Lucille Hickman Johnson was born Dec. 20, 1951 in Alton, Illinois, to the union of the late Samuel Lafayette and Hattie Mae (Bond) Lockhart. Frances graduated from Alton Senior High School and later attained an Associate's degree from Lewis and Clark Community College. Ms. Lockhart married Elmer Hickman in 1970 and later married Jack Johnson in Jacksonville, Illinois. She was a loving mother to Krystal, Myron, Dehta, Elmer Roy, and Tia. Frances was employed by Mobile Chemical in Jacksonville and Phoenix Printing, Maryland. Frances enjoyed reading her Bible, listening to music, dancing, laughing, and relaxing with friends and family. On Sunday, May 3, 2020 at OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center of Alton at 3:15 p.m., Frances departed this life. She was blessed to live 68 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Darnell and Lafayette Lockhart; and two sisters, Doris Jeffries and Mary Alice Phelon. She leaves to cherish fond memories, five children, Krystal (Rob) Sweatman of Jacksonville, Myron (Shanell) Hickman of Phoenix, Arizona, Dehta Hickman of Atlanta, Georgia, Elmer Roy (Candis) Hickman of Miami Beach, Florida, and Tia Hickman of Alton; 22 grandchildren; five brothers, Sam (Juanita) Lockhart of St. Louis, Missouri, Roscoe (Nancy) Lockhart of Rockville, Maryland, William Lockhart of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Neil (Rhonda) Lockhart of Darnestown, Maryland, and Charles (Cassandra) Lockhart of Chicago, Illinois; a sister, JoeAnna (Paul) Caldwell of Houston, Texas; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Old Testament Scripture Isaiah 43:19 New King James Version (NKJV) 19 Behold, I will do a new thing, Now it shall spring forth; Shall you not know it? I will even make a road in the wilderness And rivers in the desert. Psalm 121 New King James Version (NKJV) 121 I will lift up my eyes to the hills— From whence comes my help? 2 My help comes from the LORD, Who made heaven and earth. 3 He will not allow your foot to be moved; He who keeps you will not slumber. 4 Behold, He who keeps Israel Shall neither slumber nor sleep. 5 The LORD is your keeper; The LORD is your shade at your right hand. 6 The sun shall not strike you by day, Nor the moon by night. 7 The LORD shall preserve you from all evil; He shall preserve your soul. 8 The LORD shall preserve your going out and your coming in From this time forth, and even forevermore. New Testament Scripture John 3:16 New King James Version (NKJV) 16 For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. Luke 23:43 New King James Version (NKJV) Jesus said to him, "Assuredly, I say to you, today you will be with Me in Paradise." Romans 8:38-39 New King James Version (NKJV) 38 For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, 39 nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. 1 Corinthians 15:55-57 Amplified Bible (AMP) 55 O DEATH, WHERE IS YOUR VICTORY? O DEATH, WHERE IS YOUR STING?" 56 The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin [by which it brings death] is the law; 57 but thanks be to God, who gives us the victory [as conquerors] through our Lord Jesus Christ.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store