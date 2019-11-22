WOOD RIVER — Frances Lorene Nelson, age 91, of Wood River, Illinois, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at her home with family by her side. She was born on Aug. 20, 1928 in Springfield, Missouri, to the late Roxey and Abigale Sypolt.

She married Richard Donald Nelson on Sept. 17, 1948. She is survived by her husband of 71 years; six children, Ornetta and Fred Gilliam of Wood River, Roxie Huck of Wood River and longtime friend Mike Baker, Karen and Terry Good of Cedar Hill, Missouri, Richard D. Nelson of Clarksville, Tennesse, Boyd and Staci Nelson of Meadowbrook, Illinois, and Randall Nelson of East Alton, Illinois; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and she was loved by all her nieces, nephews, friends and family.

She was a member of Abundant Life Church in Wood River. She was involved in Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts for many years. She was also a Tupperware demonstrator for many years.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 25 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Abundant Life Church in Wood River. Pastor Chris Clark will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Abundant Life Church in Wood River.

