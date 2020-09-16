1/1
Frances Owens
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GODFREY — Frances Maxine Owens, 91, died at 7:02 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at her home in Godfrey, Illinois.

Born Jan. 8, 1929 in Parma, Missouri, she was the daughter of Jasper and Dalia (Harwood) Ray.

She was a foreman for Owens Illinois Glass.

In 1954 she married Verdell Owens. He preceded her in death.

Surviving is a daughter, Jean (Raymond) Watsek of Godfrey; a son, Michael Delehanty (Annette) of La Grande, Oregon; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Emma Cooper of Kelso, Missouri.

Along with her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Dillender; along with four brothers and two sisters.

Graveside services will be private. Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved