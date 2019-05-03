FRANCES PINKOWSKI

ALTON — Frances JoAnn (Bryant) Pinkowski, 81, died at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center. Born July 13, 1937 in Dow, Illinois, she was the daughter of William Amos and Mary Rosetta (Hayes) Bryant.

She graduated from SS Peter & Paul School and Marquette Catholic High School. She worked in the cafeteria for the Alton School District as well as for Visiting Nurses. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, and knitting. She loved cooking and collecting cookbooks.

She and her husband spent 15 years in Scouting with their sons. On June 16, 1956 she married George Pinkowski. He preceded her in death in 2007.

Surviving are two sons, Richard Pinkowski of Alton, Illinois, and Mike Pinkowski (Sabrina) of Corona, California, six grandchildren, Katrina, Melanie, Hayley, Maddie Pinkowski, Richard (Sara) Pinkowski, and Tanner Pinkowski, a great grandson, Ezra Hudson, one a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Janet Bryant of Wood River, Illinois, two sisters, Phyllis Whittaker of Kansas, and Sandy Buttry of Missouri.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, James Matthew Pinkowski and Bill Pinkowski, and brothers, Bill, Eddy, Howard, and Darrel Bryant, Dwight Kinser, and one sister, Cathy Kinser.

There will be no services. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com