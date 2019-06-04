SPARKS
GRANITE CITY — Frances M. Sparks, 93, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:50 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Hillsboro Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel in Granite City on Thursday, June 6 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon . Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights. Memorials may be made to the and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com