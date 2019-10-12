DALLAS, TEXAS — Francis Anne Jones Collins, 79, passed away on Oct. 9, 2019, in Dallas, Texas, from a long battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

She was born June 23, 1940, in Alton, Illinois, to Francis Ida Yager Jones and Raymond Herchal Jones, Jr. She was a graduate of Alton High School and then obtained her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, where she was an accomplished artist. She relocated to Dallas, Texas, in 1966, where she dedicated nearly 30 years of her life to the Dallas Independent School District as an elementary school teacher.

After retiring as a teacher, she devoted her entire existence to her family, especially her two beloved granddaughters. Her greatest joy was helping to pick them up from school and having them over to her home for countless sleepovers, and many more precious moments. Not only was she a devoted grandmother to her own granddaughters, but she was considered a grandmother by so many other children in her life, including neighbors and life-long family friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Francis and Herchal Jones. She is survived by her daughter, Sally F. Collins, and her husband, Rodger E. Collins; granddaughters Elizabeth L. "Lucy" Collins, and Caroline F. Collins Hoff and her husband, Tyler Hoff; her brother Robert H. Jones and his wife Janet Jones; nephew Robert H. Jones, Jr. and his wife Kristi Jones, and their sons, Tyler Jones and his wife Lindy Jones, Daniel Jones, and Clayton Jones; and nephew Michael R. Jones and his wife JoAnne Jones, their daughter Macey Jones, and son Joshua Jones.