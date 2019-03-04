FRANCIS HOGAN II

ALTON — Francis "Hoagy" Joseph Hogan II, 53, died at 9:14 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born July 7, 1965 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Rebecca Lee (Boedeker) Hogan of Alton and the late Francis "Bud" Hogan Sr.

He married the former Mary Adams on Aug. 8, 1987 in Highland Park, New Jersey. She survives.

Mr. Hogan was an I.T. Manger for Emerson Electric for 18 years. He was involved by the Grandpa's Gang and enjoyed playing golf.

Along with his mother and wife, Mary, he is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Hogan (Charlie Burroughs) of Champaign, Illinois, and two sons, Francis "Joey" Hogan III of St. Charles, Missouri, and Shaun Hogan (Megan O'Rourke) of Ithaca, New York. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick W. Hogan.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7 at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the . Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.